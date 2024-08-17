Crawley Town boss reveals what he said at half-time to inspire Cambridge United win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Lindsey has revealed what he said to his players at half-time to help Crawley beat Cambridge United.

For the majority of the first half Reds were put on the back foot by a dominant Cambridge who should have gone into the break with the lead. However the hosts did not take their chances and were punished after a superb second half from Crawley resulted in the visitors stealing the win at the death.

Josh Flint who cleared the ball off the line in the first half also picked up an assist when he played a long ball which Adeyemo got on the end off. The Substitute then rounded the keeper and managed to tuck it away from a wide angle to give Crawley all three points.

Speaking about his sides performance Lindsey said: “I’m really pleased with the second half performance, I thought it was really good, outstanding in fact. I thought we controlled the game, first half not so much. I felt that it was a little bit more of a transitional game which kind of doesn't suit us we don't want it transitional, we want to be controlled, dominant so we spoke about that at half time and I thought in the second half we were outstanding.

“I felt in the first half we didn't we create nowhere near enough chances to shoot, I think we had one shot right near the end where Junior cut in from the left hand side and it looked like it was going to nestle into the bottom corner and that was the only shot on goal in the first half.

“But second half we were really good with the ball, I thought it was dominant and the performance was really good in the end.

The game could have gone either way with Cambridge knocking on the door especially for large parts of the first half but they were unable to find the back of the net and Lindsey had a lot of praise for the U’s.

“They're a good side, Gary's obviously a very experienced manager, a good manager as well, I know some of the coaching staff as well and they're really good people, they are a really good outfit.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey applauds the crowd before the Carabao Cup tie against Swindon Town | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

"I liked watching them, I thought they were very good at Stockport, thought they was good against QPR and I thought there was moments today where they were good. I think that's a difficult opponent today so i’m really pleased to get off the mark away from home.”

Although no subs were made at half-time, the side that came out for the second half was completely different to the one we saw in the first half and Lindsey revealed what he said to his players in the interval.

“We spoke in real detail at half time about not making the game transitional, we have to be in charge of the ball, we have to make sure that we control the tempo of the game and whether that's resting with the ball or whether that's having the ball to find openings and recognizing when there is an opening, can we hurt them? If not keep the ball.

“If you can make 20 passes make 40, if we can kind of hurt them off the back of that we have to just be patient with the build up and I thought we got it spot on the second half.”

It is now three wins in three for Crawley this season with two coming in the league and one in the Carabao Cup and Lindsey has spoken about the effect this will have on his players.

“It builds confidence for the players,” he said, “It's a new new group in there and it just builds confidence by winning games. there's no better medicine than winning games and we've won three now, three competitive games two in the league and one in the cup and it's going to help us.

“We have all the ball, we have a lot of risk and some real reward comes from that risk at times and we've got to make sure that we really believe and we play with real confidence within the way we play.”