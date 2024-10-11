Crawley Town boss reveals who he speaks to to improve as a manager - including former Newcastle United coach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot has said he talks to Bromley manager Andy Woodman, along with reflection from previous experiences to help him improve as a manager.

Elliot joined the Reds from Gateshead at the end of September after former manager Scott Lindsey departed for MK Dons.

After his success up north, Elliot would be hoping for more in Sussex, and he will try to do that by looking back at previous managers reflecting on the good and bad.

He said: “It’s a weird one, what I tend to do is reflect on managers that I’ve had in the past for good or bad reasons. All managers have their massive strengths, have their weaknesses – their human beings, and I always try and look at what strengths in certain people, and what weaknesses I try not to have myself, but I have my own weaknesses.

“I think it is more of a reflection of who I’ve worked with and how I’ve worked with.”

Along with that, Elliot also speaks to his former goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman, along with people who have been in similar situations.

He said: “I speak to Andy Woodman a lot. He was obviously my goalie coach and mentor when I was at Newcastle, and he was manager at Bromley and done really well, so I speak to people like him who’s had a bit more experience.

“Really just being open and speaking to people because you learn from anyone in any walk of life, and I think people being in situation themselves, you try and lean on them a little bit and try to get some advice, but you also got to have fresh eyes judge things as you see it because you don’t want to pre judge any person,

"in any situation you have got to back your own beliefs and be firm with it because if I get it right or I get it wrong we can learn from it. If we don’t back ourselves then we are never going to improve ourselves because we are not standing here saying we’ve got the finished article we are still learning.”