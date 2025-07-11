Crawley Town boss reveals why former Coventry City and Brighton forward has 'surprised' him

New Crawley Town forward Danny Cashman is his boss and fans alike early in his Reds career – but there is one aspect of his game that has really stood our for Scott Lindsey.

The 24-year-old signed for Reds after two impressive seasons with Worthing in the National League South. He was an early summer signing and has hit the ground running and is already looking to be a fan favourite this year.

Cashman impressed against Hearts while in Spain and showed what he is all about in front of the fans at Three Bridges on Tuesday night.

And boss Lindsey has been delighted with his performances, and in particular, his fitness.

Danny Cashman in action for Crawley Town against Three Bridges | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

Speaking after the Bridges friendly, Lindsey said: “I thought he looked very lively in the first half. We're really pleased with Danny.

“He's very sharp, very lively, comes in the pitch really well. We're working on actions where he does come in the pitch, what is the next pass or what are the next passes from that, which we saw a couple of times when he does come inside the pitch.

“He's actually surprised me in the pre-season how fit he is. When you come from a non-league club, you don't usually see a boy that fit.

“He's actually in the top group in terms of the running, which is unbelievable because this is a fit group. So he's really impressed me with that and he's been brilliant around the place.”

Reds lost their friendly with Hearts whilst on their training camp in Spain, but Cashman stood out for his boss “He's trained really well every day and again tonight he was really sharp in the game, wasn't he? And out in the game against Hearts, he was probably the best player on the pitch in the first half. I thought he was excellent. He's done well. I'm really pleased with him.”

Cashman was prolific for Worthing and netted 36 times across two seasons for the National League South outfit. The Crawley born hitman scored 20 goals last season as Worthing reached the play-offs.

He progressed through the youth ranks at Brighton but was released by the club in 2021. He has also had spells at Coventry City, Rochdale, Walsall and Altrincham.