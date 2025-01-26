Crawley Town boss says budget is 'irrelevant' as he looks to strengthen Reds squad

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot is looking at the January transfer window as an opportunity to strengthen his side after a 2-0 defeat at Edgeley Park.

Stockport County were comfortable victors after two first half goals from Will Collar and Macauley Southam-Halls capitalised on a slow start from the visitors.

The Reds had a stronger second half display after changes were made to the system and personnel, but they couldn’t manufacture a way back into the game.

One area the Reds will hope to strengthen the squad is through new arrivals which look to be on the horizon. Elliot said: “Hopefully there are people coming in because we need bodies to give us a hand, but we also need people to come in and give absolutely everything to the cause and make sure when we step on the pitch the one thing we can guarantee will be the players giving absolutely everything to survive at this level.”

Rob Elliot revealed Jeremy Kelly had been playing with a 'serious ankle injury' | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Fans may have concerns that the club might not have the finances available to spend big in the window, but Elliot believes that there is opportunity in the market despite budget concerns. He said: “I know we’ve got the smallest budget and that sort of stuff but it’s irrelevant. The desire, work rate, winning second balls, all those little things doesn’t come down to the budget in my opinion it comes down to the individual what they can do for their teammates.”

Ronan Darcy made his return to action after coming off the bench in the second half and was a bright spark in an otherwise disappointing day for the travelling fans. On his impact Elliot said: “Having Ronan Darcy back with his quality and obviously with the energy he gives us all over the pitch just makes us better and that’s what we need.”

Jeremy Kelly may be a doubt for Crawley’s next game against Mansfield on Tuesday after the manager revealed he has been carrying an injury but used him as an example along with new signing Ben Radcliffe of the attitude he wants in his players. He said: “Jeremy Kelly is playing with a serious injury to his ankle, and he comes off because he has to not because he wants to, we need that character of people.

“Ben Radcliffe who comes in is heading everything and he only been here two weeks and that’s what we need that desire to win.

“They are a good group, good people but we need to bind together now and realise that it’s going to take all of us working together to shift the momentum and start grinding out wins because ultimately that’s what matters at the end of the day.”