Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey says his side 'will learn from days like today' after they suffered first defeat of the season​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

Crawley Town were defeated 1-0 at the Brick Community Stadium which is their first loss of the season. An own-goal by Joy Mukena in the first half separated the two sides and although Reds were dominant they were unable to find an equaliser.

Unfortunately for the defender, the ball deflected of Mukena’s head and into the back of the net when Thelo Aasgaard aimed his header goal-bound. Reds could have retaliated quickly through Jay Williams but he headed wide which meant Crawley went into the break behind.

In the second half Crawley kept pushing for the equaliser but it proved difficult for Reds as Wigan sat in deep and defended well. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy smashed an effort at the side-netting and then Williams in his final involvement of the game met Panutche Camara's cross with his head but put it over the bar once again.

With ten minutes left to play, Reds continued to assault the Wigan defence with crosses but they were cleared every time and Crawley left The Brick Community Stadium with nothing.

Speaking about his sides performance, Lindsey said:“I’m really proud of how the team performed today. I think we should all be really proud, we dominated possession. I think it was 72% possession, we had 14 shots to their two, they had one shot on goal.

“My only criticism is out of our 14 shots we only had three on target so we have got to do more to win a game of football especially in the final third.

“I think that we had lots of actions when we got in there but we wasn't aggressive enough to test the keeper out or to create more from the amount of possession and ask more questions in the final third but I'm really proud of how we played.”

Wigan scored against the run of play when Aasgaard’s header deflected off Mukena and Lindseys talked through his thoughts about the goal.

He said: “I think there's a lot of times we turned the ball over, even the goal, I know that they've had the ball for quite a while but it came from a turnover so there was no need to turn it over and then they kind of attacked us down the right.

“It kind of comes back round to the left and we don't mark in the box again which seems to be a pattern at the moment where centre halves are not doing their job when the ball goes wide. They need to do it better. In actual fact, the 10 that heads it, it's actually going wide it hits Joy on the head to go in.

“It takes a massive deflection to go in so a little bit of fortune on their part but too many turnovers, for all the ball we had we did turn it over a lot and and it wasn't from pressure from them it was just us being sloppy and not focused and concentrating.”

Reds picked up their first defeat of the season today after winning their first two games in the league against Blackpool and Cambridge as well as beating Swindon and Brighton and Hove Albion U21’s in cup competitions and Lindsey believes it was an important lesson for him and his players.

He said: “I think we learn from days like today. I also think that I said to the coaching staff when we went one-nil down it was interesting to see how we would then cope because that's not happened yet so it was the first time to to go behind in a game so we wanted to see what the character was like and I felt that we showed a good character.

“I thought that we showed bravery to keep playing our way and like I said, I think I was really pleased with large parts of the game today but I think that we can ask more questions of the opposition especially in the final third. “