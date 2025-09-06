Crawley Town boss says new striker was 'absolutely brilliant' but doesn't understand red card
The Tottenham youth academy product was a transfer deadline day signings for Reds and after Lindsey called him ‘exciting’ midweek, the 27-year-old was thrown straight into the starting line-up for the trip to Harrogate Town.
And loft put in an impressive display as they picked up their first win of the season, but his performance was marred when he was sent off in the 90th minute for a second yellow card.
But Lindsey said he did not understand the decision and would be asking the referee – but not before he praised the former Cambridge United striker.
"He was brilliant, wasn't he? Absolutely brilliant, said the Reds boss. “Strong, powerful, quick. He worked his absolute socks off. Linked the play well. Outstanding. But it’s ruined by a decision that's just...I don't even know what it is. I don't know what it is. I've got to go see the referee. I don't understand it at the moment.
"Maybe I get a bit more understanding under my belt when I speak to the referee. But I just don't get it.”