Crawley Town boss says referee made 'a big mistake' with not giving a second booking to Crewe Alexandra scorer

Crawley manager Kevin Betsy looks . (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Reds hadn’t lost a game for the last three weeks and had the chance to move five places up the table with a win against the Railwaymen. Unfortunately, it was Courtney Baker-Richardson who scored in the 73rd minute to put an end to the visitor’s strong form.

“The tactical game plan was executed very well by the players,” said Betsy after the game. “We understood where their threats would be and we knew how to nullify them, so the game was there for us to win. We couldn’t take our chances and at the end of the day we need to put the ball in the back of the net and not make silly mistakes from individual errors.”

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Controversy sparked when Baker-Richardson, Crewe’s goal eventual goal scorer wasn’t given a second yellow card after a harsh challenge. With the game level at the time, Betsy’s side could have taken advantage of a depleted opposition. “Although the referee was excellent,” said Betsy on the Baker-Richardson decision. “I felt she made a big mistake when the lad who should’ve been given a second booking. That went against us.”

Tom Nichols, Crawley’s number nine was on the pitch at the time of the referee’s refusal to send off the Crewe player. On the incident, he said, “That decision really didn’t go in our favour. It was the clearest second yellow card you’ll ever see in a game of football. It wasn’t given and she gave the advantage but we’d rather the man had been sent off. Then she said she wasn’t interested which was nice to here.

“I don’t want to make excuses but that’s a big moment. They would have been a man down and then he went and scored which made it even better.”

At the start of this season, Crawley’s attack struggled to threaten the opposition in the final third with several new arrivals under a new play style. Recently, goals hadn’t been an issue against, Fulham, Portsmouth and Stockport, but this weekend the Reds simply couldn’t convert.

“I’d probably say we had better chances today than against Stockport,” said Nichols. “We just couldn’t score today. I think if you create those chances you should get something out the game.”

“If you come away from home and create two or three chances, you’ve got to take them,” said Betsy. “I’m thankful for the supporters travelling up today after a long journey. We’ve picked up points on the road in previous away games but not today. I’m disappointed for the players and staff.”

Crawley are back in action again on Tuesday away to rivals AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy. Last time out, they beat League One side Portsmouth after a tense penalty shootout. Should they convert their chances, Tuesday night could prove a huge opportunity to raise the sides sprits.