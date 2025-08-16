Scott Lindsey says he is pleased to have Kabongo Tshimanga and Louis Flower to pick from as Crawley striker and said ‘we want competition’.

Fans have been calling for Flower to start after Reds have struggled to find the back of the net in the first two league games of the season.

Tshimanga did get on the scoresheet against Swansea in the Carabao Cup but fans are asking for Lindsey to start former Brighton forward Flower, who was Reds top scorer in pre-season.

The 20-year-old came on as a sub against Swansea and played wide and set-up Tshimanga for the Reds goal.

Louis Flower in pre-season | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

We asked Lindsey what Flower’s best position was. “I think he's both. I think it's a fair question. I think he can play wide, and I think he can play really well.

“He creates and he causes the opposition problems.

“He can play as a nine, he can push Kabby for a place as well, and that's what we want.

“We want competition.

“I don't want Kabby to feel too comfortable and think that Louis is not knocking on the door, because he is, you know.

“So, that's down to me to make a decision. That's what I get paid my wages for.

“I have to make that decision, but Louis is doing great.

“He's really competitive in training, and I'm pleased that I've got Kabby and Louis to pick from.”