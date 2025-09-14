Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey: Consistency at the back is massively important

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey lauded his defence after the Reds kept their second clean sheet in a row in Saturday’s 2-0 home League Two win over Cheltenham.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Consistency is key for a team playing well and the Reds are now three unbeaten in the league.

Lindsey said: “I think the boys at the back have done great. We ask a lot of them as well, in terms of how we build the play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of our opposition think the best way of playing against us is actually to press us. You saw a team today not do that and we found it harder.

Scott Lindsey savours Crawley Town's win over Cheltenham. Picture by Kyle Hemsley/Crawley Town FC

“When they sit off us a little bit more, it’s almost like we’ve not run out of ideas, but we’re not sure what to do. I always find that harder.

“I think it’s better when a team presses and comes after us. I think we can pick them off and play through and round them.

“But today they sat off us. So, we asked a lot of questions at that back three and Harvey [Davies] to make the right choices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But listen I can’t complain. The boys kept a clean sheet, and I think we’re looking stronger and stronger each game now.”

But Lindsey was frustrated at some of the play out from the back with the lack of a press from the opposition.

He said: “I think sometimes when the goalkeeper is not pressed, it tends to be a slower action.

“I don’t think it needs to be. I think Harvey can actually bring the ball out like a defender would and almost invite a press and then once he’s pressed, we can either play a longer pass or try and hook a pass where we play short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think sometimes it’s difficult because the team we’re playing against are not pressing you so they’re not actually doing what you want them to do.

“So, it then becomes a conundrum about what passes to make and when to make them.

“It can get frustrating, and it can get frustrating for the supporters. I know there were a couple of feelings where the fans were like ‘go on get it forward, we’re 0-0, we need to win this game’ and I get it.

“But I thought in general that the decisions at the back were good and I thought that we played some really good football.

“Certainly, in that first half, I thought we were really dominant with our performance. I thought we played through them really, really efficiently and I thought that we were good today.”