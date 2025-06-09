Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey delighted with new addition - but it's not at the Broadfield Stadium!
Crawley Town fans are always on the edge of their seats awaiting news of new additions to the squad for the upcoming season.
But it’s Scott Lindsey who is celebrating a new addition to his family ‘squad’ after becoming a grandad for the first time.
The Reds boss’ daughter Millie gave birth to daughter Frankie, who weighed 7lbs 13ozs, on June 3.
Lindsey said: “Frankie is lovely, bouncing, healthy little girl, we are absolutely delighted. They live with me so it's great to have a baby in the house. We have enjoyed having her.”