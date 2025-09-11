Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is under pressure - but from only one person

Football managers, whoever they are, are always under scrutiny – especially when you are at the wrong end of the table.

And it’s no different for Scott Lindsey. Reds have struggled at the start of this season in terms of picking up wins, but finally got their first victory last week at Harrogate Town.

Although it’s not where anyone wants the club to be, the majority of Crawley fans still believe Lindsey is the man to be in charge of their club.

But new analytical research from betting company OLBG has revealed that the 53-year-old is the currently most under pressure League Two manager and most likely yo be next to get the boot.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey with owner Raf Khalili | Picture: CTFC

OLBG commissioned an analytical model to assess and predict which managers are most under pressure across England’s top four divisions.

This model was based on a range of data points including each club’s expected league position and points compared to where they currently sit in the table, length of the manager’s tenure, how much money was spent in the summer transfer window and number of arrivals, and a weighting based on expectations ahead of the season.

These variables were used to produce a single output, the Sack Pressure Meter, that was used to rank the managers in each division plus the full 92 clubs overall. And in League Tow Lindsey was top of that list.

But does Lindsey feel any pressure? “From myself, yes,” he said. “I always feel pressure from myself because I want to win. I want to be the top of the league,I want to outplay every team we come across.

“I want to be the best that we possibly can be every week. So, yeah, I definitely feel under pressure from myself.”

And it seems that he is the only person he feels pressure from. “Me and Raf [Khalili, owner] get on so well. We've got a great relationship and he's really happy at the moment with the progression that the team are making and so am I.

"And Raf's coming to the game Saturday and I look forward to seeing him. He's been away on business. We've got a great relationship.

“There's no pressure from the owners if that's what the question is because. Like I say, there's pressure from myself because I'm desperate to do so well and win and win doing well, you know, win playing well and that's the only pressure I feel.”