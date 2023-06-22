Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is pleased to have a home fixture for the first day of the League Two 2023/24 campaign – but is under no illusion what a tough season lies ahead for his team.

The League Two fixtures were released this morning (Thursday, June 22) and Reds will start and finish the season at the Broadfield Stadium. They kick off against the Bantams on Saturday August 5 and end at home to Grimsby Town on Saturday April 27. Their first away game is at Salford City on Saturday August 12.

Other key dates are Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, at home on Saturday October 7 and away on Saturday January 27 – although that could change if either side reach the FA Cup fourth round.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey gave a live reaction to the fixture release to sponsors at a Q&A at the Broadfield Stadium. Picture: Mark Dunford/SussexWorld

They have a relatively local Christmas period with AFC Wimbledon at home on Saturday December 23, Gillingham away on Boxing Day, MK Dons away on Friday, December 29 and Swindon Town – Scott Lindsey’s old team – at the Broadfield Stadium on New Year’s Day.

On the first game, Lindsey told us: “Pleased we are at home, I think that’s an important factor. Of course, it’s against a team that will be looking no doubt to do well again this season, they got to the play-offs last season. A tough fixture but one that I am pleased with because it’s at home.

“I’ll back ourselves against anybody at home. And obviously we are going to try and improve on our away form from last season.”

With the likes of Wrexham, Notts County, MK Dons mong others coming into the division, Lindsey knows how tough it will be.

"It is a tough division but that’s what we want, we want good competition, you look at the teams that have come up in Wrexham and Notts County, to big clubs financially backed. Two very good sides.

Then you look at the teams who have come down, Forest Green, ex-club of mine, a great club, won promotion from this division the season before convincingly.

Even the other sides that have come down, MK Dons are a big side, Accrington have got an experienced manager in John Coleman, Morecambe have an experienced manager in Derek Adams. They're all tough and that’s without managing the teams that are already there in terms of your Bradfords, your Salfords, your Stockports, your Mansfield. Yes it’s going to be a tough season but one I am really looking forward to.

“We are a small club amongst these big teams and I kind of think that helps us at times.”

One thing Lindsey is looking forward to is reconnecting with the fans after a summer away from them. “They are great,” he said. “They made my season, they really did. I felt I built a real connection with them.