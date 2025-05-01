Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town travel to Shrewsbury Town for their last game of the season on Saturday after their relegation from League One was confirmed.

Reds boss Scott Lindsey spoke to the press for the first time since the relegation where he addressed the news they are going down.

He spoke about how he wants to win Saturday and take a winning mentality into next season.

He also addressed the squad, when he is holding talks with them and what the expectations next season should be.

You can watch the full press conference in the video player above.