Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey reveals 'only criticism' after East Grinstead Town win

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey only had one criticism of his side after they beat East Grinstead Town 5-1 in their latest pre-season friendly.

Despite Crawley having most of the ball in the first half, they went into the break 0-0 with work to do, however when they came out of the tunnel for the second half, they were a whole new team.

The Reds dominated the remainder of the game, netting five times in the second half.

On the performance, Lindsey said: “We could’ve scored more goals in the first half, that was my initial thought, you know I thought we played well in the game, but we want to try and become a little bit more ruthless in front of goal, and I thought that we had some good chances in the first half, but didn’t put them away.

“That would be my only criticism really, and maybe in terms of final passes, I think there was a lot of times when East Grinstead played a high line and we tried to play balls in behind.

“I thought the runs were excellent but the balls weren’t, so to match that up would be something that I’d look at moving forward, but all in all I’m pleased.”

Despite the winning margin, Lindsey believed there was more goals in it for the Reds and that they didn’t show their full potential.

When asked about how a result like this could motivate the team going forwards, Lindsey said: “It’s more about minutes than anything else, getting minutes into the players, distance into the legs rather than scorelines at this stage.

“I think that of course you want to get into the habit of winning games, so it’s always a good thing, but we’re not looking too deeply into that at the moment, it’s more about minutes and distance really at this stage.”