Crawley Town boss thinks his side will 'hurt teams' when 'it clicks' after Reading performance

Anyone who saw Crawley Town 4-1 defeat to Reading will know the scoreline flattered the home side – and the stats will back that up to.

Elliot’s side dominated in pretty much all areas – apart from the one that really counts. And that’s goals. Reds had 19 shots with nine of them on target but they found former Brighton keeper David Button on ridiculous form and there were two brilliant goalline clearances from defenders.

Reading were ruthless and pounced to take advantage of errors from the Reds defenders. But manager Rob Elliot knows when it all clicks, a team will be on the end of a hiding.

Crawley had 64% possession and 13 corners to Reading’s two but the home side converted four of their six shots on target and that ruthlessness was the difference.

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot watches from the sidelines | Picture: Eva Gilbert

And the fact David Button was probably Reading’s man of the match shows how dominant Crawley were. And the home fans were praising Crawley for their performance.

Elliot said: “I'm extremely proud of that and the club should be as well. But you want to be walking away having won the game and we want to try and get that balance of trying to be the best football team in the league and transitioning those performances to wins. We're in a tough moment in terms of results, you just need to make sure that we don't come away from the positives from the performances. We just need to work on the things that aren’t allowing us to turn those performances into points.

“The one thing I think we always do is be positive and try and do the right things, we want to play attacking football. Goals have been an issue previously but I think there are a serious amount of goals in this team and when it clicks we are going to hurt teams.

“We just need to stay consistent with it. I am asking lads to do different things in the final third and it’s definitely working and once we get to experience more of a clinical nature, goals and confidence will come.”

The players looked understandably gutted after the defeat, knowing they had given it everything. So what does Elliot say to his players after a result like that?

"You have to stay calm because you have emotional reactions after the game sometimes. I don't want to cloud all the good stuff,” he said.

“We have to be really clear in what we are saying in terms of what we need to do.

“The work will be done tomorrow in terms of the assessment and how we get better. Focus on the positives and how we can improve the negatives.. You have to keep working, keep doing the right things and being consistent.

“We have to build on what has happened at the club in the last few years, what Scott [Lindsey] did and why they bought me here. It was such an attractive proposition and you saw why today.”

Crawley are back in action on Tuesday when they host Lincoln City at the Broadfield Stadium.