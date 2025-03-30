Crawley Town boss wants his side to have 'that bit of swagger' when they face Peterborough United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey wants his side to ‘literally run on the pitch with that bit of swagger’ when they face Peterborough United on Tuesday night

Since Lindsey’s return, Reds have won two games out of two, both with clean sheets, and now are just six points from safety.

Now they host Peterborough United at the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday night looking to close the gap even further and make the great escape even more possible.

And Lindsey wants his players to have the belief and confidence that they can do it despite a tumultuous season.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

"I just want the players to believe in themselves a bit more and I think that obviously we've seen that really clearly, especially today and last week as well,” he said.

"I thought the two performances have been outstanding and I want the players to literally run on the pitch on Tuesday night with that bit of swagger, a bit of belief, not arrogance.

"It kind of is an arrogance in a way, but not in a bad way, in a confident way. I want the players to feel that. We're a good side. Like I say, the table won't suggest that, but we are and I really believe in the players.”

And after their last two performances, Lindsey can’t see why they shouldn’t have that belief and believes their form can snowball. He said: “There should be that belief with the team playing like that. It's great that we've won and played so well again today because I can just use it as evidence to the players on Monday morning. Say, look, this is what you've done. This is how you've scored. This is how you've won again.

"It's evidence for me to use. All the time I can use that evidence, I can build a real strong belief within the camp that makes it not easy to win games because it's never easy to win games, but it snowballs. It's like I've always said, it becomes a habit.

“When you're losing games, it almost feels like you can never win a game. When you're winning games, it almost feels like you'll never lose. This is how we feel at the moment. Of course, we have a big obstacle in our way on Tuesday night in the shape of Peterborough. But listen, we'll get down the road, we'll recover as well as we can. We'll meet again Monday morning, regroup, debrief and prepare.”

After Peterborough on Tuesday night, Reds face a trip to Stevenage on Saturday, April 4.