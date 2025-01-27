Crawley Town chairman to host fans forum this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town chairman Preston Johnson is to host a fans forum this week.

Reds currently sit second from bottom in League One following their historic promotion from League Two last season.

A summer of change within the playing squad has seen Reds struggle in the division and fans have again turned their attentions to the owners.

Last week, the Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA) launched a member vote regarding the ownership and leadership of the club.

Crawley Town chairman Preston Johnson | Picture: Stephen Lawrence

And now Johnson will face the fans on Thursday, January 30. The forum will take place in the Innovation Electrical Executive Suite and will get underway at 7pm. Doors will open at 6.30pm and the bar will be open from that time.

Fans are encouraged to attend in person, but the forum will be live-streamed on the club’s YouTube channel. No questions will be taken online, and only ones from the room will be answered.