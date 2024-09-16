Crawley Town column: A sparkling display in the West Sussex sunshine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If ever we needed a match to confirm our credentials of competing at this level, the Stockport game last Saturday was it.

Scott Lindsey's Reds dazzled in the West Sussex sunshine against an unbeaten Stockport side who were quite happy to hear the final whistle. Reds more than matched a side that has spent big and up to now had been flying in League One.

Crawley absolutely took the game to them, despite the early set back of going a goal down. But after that it was all one way traffic with Crawley out passing and out witing their northern opponents.

Substitute Armado Quitirna leveled the scores from the penalty spot sending former Reds shot stopper Corey Addai the wrong way.

Corey a key member of last season's Wembley promotion winning side received a warm welcome from the Broadfield faithful and so he should do for his magnificence contributions over the past two seasons.

But this Scott Lindsey team is in the process of change, and we are starting to witness new hero's emerge. The season may only just have started, but the signs are already there to see that we aren't in this league just to make up the numbers, we are going to surprise and upset a few teams along the way.

Out of the eight games we've played so far, five league and three cup. Only one game, the Barnsley game has produced a poor showing. To have seven dominating performances at this stage shows what an amazing job Scott and his back room team are doing once again.

Next up is Wrexham, and although we were humbled 4-1 as recently as April at the racecourse. Wrexham fans will remember that we once again dominated that game, only to be undone by individual errors. If we can keep the mistakes to a minimum this time, then don't bet against Crawley getting a result in north Wales. It wouldn't be a surprise to me.

#COYR