Crawley Town Community Foundation: Walking football tournament at the K2 Leisure Centre

The Foundation started the month with a walking football tournament at K2 Leisure Centre last week with teams from the Foundation’s Extra Time Hubs and the Everyone Active venue.

The idea was to broaden the social aspect of the team and to increase the competition for the players.

Extra Time Hubs walking footballer Jim spoke about the impact of the format on him: "Firstly it’s meeting all the guys, I play a couple times a week with different groups of people and we’ve all got similar [footballing] backgrounds.

"Fitness-wise, it’s what keeps me fit, it’s just excellent – we do an hours exercise and then all have a drink afterwards.”

Action from the walking football tournament

The Foundation’s community development manager, Matt Calver, said: “The Foundation were very pleased to help organise today’s walking football tournament and to strengthen our partnership with K2 Crawley.

"Our aim for today was to showcase our existing session and also to give an opportunity to our regular walking footballers to play in a competitive environment.

"We booked a walking football specific referee today to help provide guidance and advice with regards to the rules, of which we’re very thankful for.

"We’re always looking out for more participants so if you would like to get involved with the over-50s session just yet in touch.’

More information can be found on the Foundation website below and through [email protected]

The Foundation Education Academy South Championship ended last week with a victory over Tottenham after exiting the National Football Youth League cup, losing to Peterborough United.

The development league competition had seen the Foundation Academy reach the furthest stage in their history with a last-16 appearance against Peterborough at the Camping World Community Stadium in Horsham.

Two first-half goals were enough to leave West Sussex with a semi-final appearance against Lincoln City next month.

The team then came up against Tottenham in the league, winning 2-1 on the afternoon courtesy of goals from Sami Zagdouni and Lewis Gould away from home.

The result means that the side are now five points behind league leaders JMA Reading with two games in-hand to play in the race for the league title.

n Crawley Town Community Foundation’s vision is to positively change lives through sport and football.

It s mission is to use the power of sport and football to engage, inspire and empower people.

Working with participants and the community, together with local, regional and national partners, the foundation aims to positively change lives and support people in health and wellbeing, sports participation, equalities and inclusion, education, enterprise, employment and skills, regeneration and community safety.

To find out more about the Foundation visit www.ctcommunityfoundation.com or find it on Twitter @crawleytowncf, Instagram @crawleytowncf, or Facebook @ctcommunityfoundation

