The Reds will kick off their campaign at home to League One outfit Charlton Athletic on September 5 before travelling to League Two rivals Sutton United on October 10.
Aston Villa’s under-21s will visit the Broadfield Stadium for the second successive season. They take on the Red Devils on November 14 to round off the group.
Crawley Town’s Southern Group B fixtures (all games scheduled to kick-off at 7.45pm):
Charlton Athletic (H) Tuesday, September 5
Sutton United (A) Tuesday, October 10
Aston Villa U21 (H) Tuesday, November 14
These fixture dates are subject to EFL approval.