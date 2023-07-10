NationalWorldTV
Crawley Town confirm dates for all three EFL Trophy group stage fixtures

Crawley Town have confirmed the following dates for all three of their 2023-24 EFL Trophy group stage fixtures.
By Matt Pole
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 13:28 BST

The Reds will kick off their campaign at home to League One outfit Charlton Athletic on September 5 before travelling to League Two rivals Sutton United on October 10.

Aston Villa’s under-21s will visit the Broadfield Stadium for the second successive season. They take on the Red Devils on November 14 to round off the group.

Crawley Town’s Southern Group B fixtures (all games scheduled to kick-off at 7.45pm):

Crawley Town in EFL Trophy action against Charlton Athletic during the 2021-22 campaign. Picture by James Chance/Getty ImagesCrawley Town in EFL Trophy action against Charlton Athletic during the 2021-22 campaign. Picture by James Chance/Getty Images
Crawley Town in EFL Trophy action against Charlton Athletic during the 2021-22 campaign. Picture by James Chance/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic (H) Tuesday, September 5

Sutton United (A) Tuesday, October 10

Aston Villa U21 (H) Tuesday, November 14

These fixture dates are subject to EFL approval.

