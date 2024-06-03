Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town have confirmed the first four fixtures of the club’s 2024-25 pre-season calendar – as season tickets for the League One season are snapped up quickly.

The Reds will kick off pre-season with a trip to the coast to take on Isthmian Premier outfit Lewes at the Dripping Pan on Tuesday, July 16.

Crawley then head to East Grinstead Town on Saturday, July 20.

Two National League sides will entertain Scott Lindsey’s team, who travel to Wealdstone on Tuesday, July 23 and Aldershot Town on Tuesday, July 30.

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootball

Ticket information for these fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

Further fixtures will be added to the calendar.

The Reds’ League One season begins on the weekend of August 10-11 but they will discover their full schedule for the campaign when the EFL fixtures are revealed on Wednesday, June 26

Meanwhile, the Reds have disclosed how many season tickets have been bought ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Following the Reds’ win at Wembley on May 19, Scott Lindsey’s side are now ready to embark on what will be the club’s fourth season in League One.

Last season saw the club’s average home attendance rise to 3,557 - the highest in the club’s history - with the record previously being 3,486 in the 2013-14 season.

Last season’s average attendance represents an overall 56% increase when compared to the 2021-22 season, where average attendance was 2,277. Now they will be hoping to achieve new records when they return to League One.

Since tickets went on sale on Saturday (June 1), when more than 600 were sold.

The club said more than 50% of the people who purchased season tickets on Saturday were new season ticket holders.

And after the first day of 2024-25 sales, the Reds were already halfway to beating last year's total sales number.