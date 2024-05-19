Crawley Town confirm promotion party details at Broadfield Stadium

Crawley Town have confirmed details for their promotion party.

Reds beat Crewe 2-0 in the League Two play-off final at Wembley to gain promotion to League One. Scott Lindsey said in his post-match there would be an event at the club and now they have confirmed details.

A statement said: “Crawley Town Football Club is delighted to announce that the club will be hosting a promotion party at the Broadfield Stadium tomorrow evening at 20:00. Doors will open at 19:00 with the Fan Zone and Redz Bar open.

“The first-team players and staff will be welcomed to the pitch before they do one final trophy lift in front of the Crawley faithful. The players will then be available to take pictures and sign autographs with the fans to show their appreciation for the excellent support across the season.

“This will be an all-ticket event, with ticket details to follow first thing in the morning.”

