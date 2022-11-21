A decision on who will be the next manager of Crawley Town will be made by the end of the month, according to director of football Chris Galley.

It has been more than six weeks since Kevin Betsy parted ways with the club and Lewis Young was made interim manager.

In that time Crawley have risen from bottom in League Two up to 18th with three wins, two draws and one defeat – which came after an injury time winner at Walsall on Saturday – but that period has also seen the Reds get knocked out of all cup competitions.

Young seems a popular choice among fans and the players and he knows the club inside out after joining the club as a player in 2014.

Lewis Young has been interim manager for more than six weeks. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

On loan goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe told us last week: “The boys are loving it under him It’s a refreshing change because he’s so good with all the boys.

“The training standards have lifted.

"Everyone just wants to work harder under Young and with him being a part of the team in the past, everybody knows him well.” You can see more of our interview with Balcombe in the Reds Pullout inside

And Joel Lynch said recently: “All the lads are desperate for him to get the jobSince the day he took charge, the feeling in the dressing room has been really positive.

"It’s completely changed. It’s enjoyable and can’t speak highly enough of Lewis (Young). He’s not just a good coach and manager he’s also a good people person. All we’ve got to do is keep winning for him and hopefully he gets the job.”

But Crawley are still being linked with other managers, with West Ham u18s manager Kevin Keen on the shortlist according to some media outlets.

However the Crawley Observer understands he is not someone they have been in talks with – and we are not sure an Academy coach called Kevin would go down too well with the Reds faithful.

When we spoke to director of football Galley, he said: “There will be a decision by the end of the month. We want to get it right.”

