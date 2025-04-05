Crawley Town denied precious League One point at Stevenage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two late goals denied Crawley Town what would have been a precious point at Stevenage in the League One relegation battle.

Bradley Ibrahim cancelled out Harvey White’s opener and it looked like Scott Lindsey’s side were heading for a draw – which would have moved them a point nearer to safety with Bristol Rovers losing at Bolton.

But Jamie Reid restored the home side’s lead in the 89th minute and Daniel Kemp added a third in injury time.

The 3-1 loss leaves the Reds still six points from safety with five games to play.

Bradley Ibrahim levelled for Crawley at Stevenage | Picture: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

After the 4-3 home loss to Peterborough in the week, Lindsey made one change to the starting line-up with Dion Conroy returning for the first time since the start of March in place of the injured Josh Flint.

It was a poor first half from Crawley who struggled to string many passes together, which left Lindsey animated on the touchlines.

White gave the hosts a deserved lead 20 minutes into the game with an incredible free kick that nestled into the top right corner.

The Boro were a physical threat all over the pitch, leaving Crawley searching for scraps. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy had a strike from long range which was comfortably saved by Murphy Cooper and Toby Mullarkey was unable to find a player in red from his numerous crosses into the box.

Aside from the goal, neither side had any huge chances to score and it was a fairly uneventful first half which saw both sides play the ball around the centre of the pitch.

No changes were made at the break and it was Crawley who started the better.

Doyle saw his free-kick fly over the bar before Mullarkey’s header was caught by Cooper. Panutche Camara had a half-chance at goal with a volley that went wide of the post but the visitors were still yet to trouble Stevenage’s defence.

Jack Roles, who was recalled from his loan at Gateshead in the week, made an instant impact for Reds when he came on the pitch with 25 minutes left to play.

After being a nuisance on the right-hand side, Roles brilliantly escaped his man before putting a dangerous cross into the box which landed on Ibrahim’s chest before the midfielder tucked a low-drilled strike into the bottom corner.

However, Stevenage scored two quickfire goals at the death to give them a deserved win and leave the Reds with it all do in the final five games if they are to stay up.