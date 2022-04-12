The Reds will receive their fixture list for the new campaign on Thursday, June 23. The new season gets underway on Saturday, July 30 and concludes on Saturday May 6, 2023.
The League Two play-off final will held on Saturday May 27, 2023.
The first round of the Carabao Cup will take place the week commencing August 10.
The Papa John's Trophy's three group stage games will take place the week commencing August 31, September 21 and October 19 respectively.
Here are the key dates in full:
Fixture release day
Thursday, June 23
League Two season start (regular season)
Saturday, July 30
League Two final day (regular season)
Saturday May 6, 2023
League Two play-offs
Saturday 27 May, 2023
Carabao Cup
The following fixtures, excluding the finals, will take place the week commencing the specified dates:
Round One – August 10
Round Two – August 24
Round Three – November 9
Round Four – December 21
Quarter-Final – January 11, 2023
Semi-Final First Leg – January 25, 2023
Semi-Final Second Leg – February 1, 2023
Final – February 26, 2023
Papa John's Trophy
Group game one – August 31
Group game two – September 21
Group game three – October 19
Round Two – November 30
Round Three – December 14
Quarter-Final – January 11, 2023
Semi-Final – February 1, 2023
Final – March 19, 2023
