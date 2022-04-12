The Reds will receive their fixture list for the new campaign on Thursday, June 23. The new season gets underway on Saturday, July 30 and concludes on Saturday May 6, 2023.

The League Two play-off final will held on Saturday May 27, 2023.

The first round of the Carabao Cup will take place the week commencing August 10.

While Crawley Town's current League Two campaign may not conclude until May 7, the EFL has confirmed the fixture release date as well as the opening and closing dates of the 2022-23 season. Picture by George Wood/Getty Images

The Papa John's Trophy's three group stage games will take place the week commencing August 31, September 21 and October 19 respectively.

Here are the key dates in full:

Fixture release day

Thursday, June 23

League Two season start (regular season)

Saturday, July 30

League Two final day (regular season)

Saturday May 6, 2023

League Two play-offs

Saturday 27 May, 2023

Carabao Cup

The following fixtures, excluding the finals, will take place the week commencing the specified dates:

Round One – August 10

Round Two – August 24

Round Three – November 9

Round Four – December 21

Quarter-Final – January 11, 2023

Semi-Final First Leg – January 25, 2023

Semi-Final Second Leg – February 1, 2023

Final – February 26, 2023

Papa John's Trophy

Group game one – August 31

Group game two – September 21

Group game three – October 19

Round Two – November 30

Round Three – December 14

Quarter-Final – January 11, 2023

Semi-Final – February 1, 2023

Final – March 19, 2023