Crawley Town expected to announce new manager today after delayed Swindon Town switch

Crawley Town are expected to announce Scott Lindsey as their new manager today (Wednesday, January 11).

It’s been any rollercoaster week for Reds fans with plenty of speculation and rumours as to who was going to take over the hot seat from Matty Etherington, who walked out after just 34 days and three games in charge.

Last week it was widely reported he had left his role as Swindon Town boss to join the Reds.

It looked like the switch would be announced some time over the weekend. But it never materialised, much to the fans’ frustration.

Football website therealefl.co.uk reported on Monday afternoon that the deal was done and an announcement would be made. Again, nothing came.

A reporter with therealefl.co.uk, Ryan Whelan, gave a rundown of the issues Crawley Town had experienced in agreeing compensation with Swindon. Read the full article here.

It is believed Crawley agreed to pay 50 per cent of what the Robbins were asking – and that was the cause of the delay in getting the deal over the line.

Scott Lindsey looks set to join Crawley Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

But it is now understood the deal was done last night (Tuesday) and the club will announce the appointment some time today.

Lindsey had been at Swindon since July 2021 when he joined as assistant manager to Ben Garner, when Garner left he was named Swindon Town boss.