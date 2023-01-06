Crawley Town fan favourite returns to club after six-month loan spell at League Two rivals

Crawley Town fan favourite Glenn Morris has returned to the club following a six-month loan spell at League Two rivals Gillingham.

The 39-year-old joined the Gills on July 29 and went on to make 19 appearances in all competitions. The goalkeeper conceded just 20 goals during his time in Kent, and kept five clean sheets.

Morris firmly established himself as Gillingham’s first-choice goalkeeper until an injury ruled him out until mid-November.

He made his Gills return in the 1-0 defeat at high-flying Stevenage on January 2.

Picture by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

