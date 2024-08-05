Crawley Town fans forum: Watch it live here
Crawley Town fans have the chance to quiz the club’s chair and vice-chair at a fans forum tonight (Monday, August 5).
Chairman Preston Johnson and vice-chairman Ben Levin will sit down to answer questions in the Innovation Electrical Executive Suite at the Broadfield Stadium.
The forum starts at 7pm and you can watch it live on the club’s youtube channel here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJfKm1NVDAs.