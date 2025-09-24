Crawley Town fans have chance to ask owner and CEO questions

New owner Raphael Khalili | Picture: CTFC

Crawley Town fans have chance to ask the new Owner and CEO questions after the club put out an appeal on social media.

New ownership group KB Sports and Leisure took over at the beginning of August under the leadership of Raphael Khalili.

And former general manager Tom Allman was installed as CEO.

And for the first time, Reds fans will get a chance to quiz them. The club posted on social media: “Questions for the Owner & CEO. Within the next couple of weeks, we will be sitting down with the club's Owner and CEO to allow them to answer questions from the fans after a busy start to the 2025/26 season.

“Send in your question for Raph & Tom.”

And you can send your questions in on this Google form.