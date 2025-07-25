Crawley Town fans split on badge change as new third kit is revealed
The new shirt has a predominantly black design with red and white trim, and features an alternative crest to the club’s usual emblem. Inspired by the club’s nickname, the new one-off crest features a devil's pitchfork, with the abbreviation ‘CTFC’ underneath.
A badge change for any club always elicits a strong reaction – and this one is no different.
And Reds fans took to social media to voice their opinions.
GH Away Travel replied to the club’s post on X: “I have no problems with the 3rd All Black kit - if the club want to try something different then that fine with me - personally I don’t like the badge at the moment anyway- would like to see it changed.”
Ryan Buss said: “Don't like the badge,” while Paul Prendergast said: “Badge is absolutely atrocious.”
Chris Lord asked: “Is there an option to have the club badge, would have been 10/10 with that.”
Crawley Transfers Rumors (@CrawleyRumors)·said: “Not to Sure about the badge but still a Nice kit.”
Steve (R) (@ctfc83) said: “Not a fan on the badge, no real design unlike the home and away. Would have looked better with the original badge.”
Matt Addinall said: “That looks pretty naff unfortunately. Concerns about the badge on the 3rd shirt certainly realised.”
Following the release of the new home and away kits, Miles Pidgeon said: “3 very decent kits.”
And George (@Brax12George) said: “I rate that! Wasn’t sure when I heard about the alternative badge but I like it.”
On the CTFC.net – For Fans of Crawley Town Facebook page, David Leake said: “I’m not particularly tied to the current badge as it’s had so many changes through the years. I think this looks quite smart.”
Replying to the club’s post on their Facebook page, Chris Russell said: “This shirt is stonkingly good and can't wait to wear it with the pride of a red devil. Love the badge. I think if you look around other clubs, more than a few have made some change to the third kit badge. Good on our club for this modern and seriously cool shirt. COYR's.”