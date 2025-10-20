Crawley Town follows Chelsea and Fulham as walker looks to complete never-done-before challenge

Xavier Wiggins on the Walk92 challenge campaign

A man who is attempting to visit all 92 professional football league clubs in 92 days is nearing his visit to Crawley Town where he will highlight the club’s Community Foundation’s work.

Xavier Wiggins is the official walker for the Street Soccer Foundation has taken on the Walk92 challenge campaign, which is proudly supported by EFL in the Community.

He is currently 85 per cent on the way to completing the target after 78 consecutive days on the road, covering almost a marathon a day and it’s a challenge that has never been done before.

On the weekend, Xavier visited a host of clubs around London, on Sunday meeting with QPR, Chelsea, Fulham and AFC Wimbledon - and throughout the challenge endeavour, every club has warmly welcomed him and proudly championed their community work.

And he is preparing to reach Crawley Town FC on Tuesday 21 October, and he will be welcomed by Darren Ford and the team at the Crawley Town Community Foundation and help make his visit one to remember.

The whole purpose of Walk92 is to spotlight the amazing work of club community organisations – day in, day out – and to show how football truly is a force for good across the country.