Crawley Town Football Club from above: 7 fantastic aerial pictures show pitch renovations at the Broadfield Stadium

Crawley Town recently posted on X: “It's been a busy start to the week at the Broadfield Stadium! Not only have season tickets gone on sale, but the pitch has been removed, ready for the summer renovations!
A big thanks to the guys at @ams_contracting, who are undertaking the work. #TownTeamTogether.”
And Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media sent up his drone to show the work being done from above.
1. Crawley Town Football Club from above : Crawley Town Football Club from above
Crawley Town Football Club have had their pitch removed ready for summer renovations. Grant Mansfield took these wonderful pictures from above to show what it currently look inside the Broadfield Stadium. Photo: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media
