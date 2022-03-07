Crawley Town forward shortlisted for League Two Fans' Player of the Month

Crawley Town forward Tom Nichols has been nominated for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Month award for February.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 7th March 2022, 12:42 pm
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 12:44 pm

Nichols notched a brace against Stevenage in Crawley’s 2-2 draw with the Boro.

A five-star performance away to Harrogate Town followed, where Nichols provided a brilliant assist for Nick Tsaroulla’s goal before finding the top corner himself with a glorious finish.

Crawley Town forward Tom Nichols has been nominated for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans Player of the Month award for February. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Nichols has been nominated alongside Jevani Brown (Exeter City), Omar Bogle (Hartlepool United), Dom Telford (Newport County), Davis Keillor-Dunn (Oldham Athletic) and Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town).

