Crawley Town forward shortlisted for League Two Fans' Player of the Month

Nichols notched a brace against Stevenage in Crawley’s 2-2 draw with the Boro.

A five-star performance away to Harrogate Town followed, where Nichols provided a brilliant assist for Nick Tsaroulla’s goal before finding the top corner himself with a glorious finish.

Crawley Town forward Tom Nichols has been nominated for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans Player of the Month award for February. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Nichols has been nominated alongside Jevani Brown (Exeter City), Omar Bogle (Hartlepool United), Dom Telford (Newport County), Davis Keillor-Dunn (Oldham Athletic) and Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town).

You can vote for the Reds striker by clicking here.