Crawley Town forward shortlisted for League Two Fans' Player of the Month

Nichols notched a brace against Stevenage in Crawley’s 2-2 draw with the Boro.
A five-star performance away to Harrogate Town followed, where Nichols provided a brilliant assist for Nick Tsaroulla’s goal before finding the top corner himself with a glorious finish.
READ THIS: Revealed: The dirtiest teams in League Two, the club yet to get a red card all season and where Crawley Town rank.
Nichols has been nominated alongside Jevani Brown (Exeter City), Omar Bogle (Hartlepool United), Dom Telford (Newport County), Davis Keillor-Dunn (Oldham Athletic) and Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town).
You can vote for the Reds striker by clicking here.
READ THIS: 'Our wingers and strikers just need a bit of confidence' - Crawley Town defender after Reds draw blank against Scunthorpe United.
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK.