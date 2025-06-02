Crawley Town give impressive season ticket sales update

Reds fans | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Crawley Town have hit an impressive milestone in season tickets sales for the 2025/26 season.

Over the weekend the club hit 1,000 sales as they prepare for the League Two season ahead.

The posted on X: “Thanks for your amazing support, Reds! 11 days of the early bird window remain, so there's still plenty of time to renew or purchase yours at a discounted rate!”

This year, the club saw major growth in attendance, with nearly 2,000 season ticket holders and more than 100,000 fans coming through the gates - a club record.

And for the coming season, they aim to maintain that momentum.

The club said: “You can expect entertaining, attacking, possession-based football with promotion as our clear objective. To support that goal, we will be increasing ticket prices to help fund a more competitive playing budget.

“We’ve reviewed pricing models across both League One and League Two and factored in fan feedback, historical prices at Crawley, and today’s economic conditions. While prices will rise, we’re committed to affordability. On average, we project that our tickets will remain around 10% lower than other League Two clubs.”

The early bird and season ticket renewal window will run until 4.30pm on Friday, June 13. At this stage, any un-renewed season tickets will be released for general sale.

The general sale window will then begin at 10am on Monday, June 16, both online and in-store. More info at crawleytownfc.com.