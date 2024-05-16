Crawley Town given BOXPARK Wembley for League Two play-off final - this is how much it costs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town fans will be able to go to BOXPARK Wembley before Sunday League Two Play-off final against Crewe Alexandra.

BOXPARK is a food and retail park situated on Olympic Way and every big final plays host to one set of fans – and for Sunday it will be full of Reds fans.

The famous venue tweeted last night to confirm the news.

The venue published this information:

General admission (enter before 10.30am) is £11.13 inc £1.13 fee.

Join us for pre match build up with DJs, live music and maybe a special guest or two. Make the day one to remember with BOXPARK! 3 huge bars, over 20 different food vendors, giveaways and tonnes more!

- WE WILL NOT BE SCREENING THE GAME

Crawley Town fans will be able to attend BOXPARK Wembley on Sunday for the League Two play-off final. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

- CRAWLEY TOWN FANS ONLY

- MATCH TICKET HOLDERS ONLY

- GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS VALID FOR ENTRY BEFORE 10:30M (FIRST COME FIRST SERVED AFTER THAT – £10 ON THE DOOR PER PERSON)

- POST-GAME ENTRY IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVED AND FREE, WE JUST NEED TO SEE YOUR MATCH TICKET – WE WILL BE OPEN UNTIL 11PM

Please Note: We are only permitting CRAWLEY TOWN fans with match day tickets to the venue. All those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian over the age of 25.

Other information includes bar service will stop 1hr before kick off and tables cannot be reserved and are first come first served. You can read all the information and t&cs about BOXPARK here https://boxpark.co.uk/events/crawley-town-fanpark-league-2-playoff-final/