Crawley Town gives his view on owners and reveals they could have another signing before Tranmere Rovers visit

Scott Lindsey has praised Crawley Town’s owners and sporting director – and revealed they are close to another signing.

The Reds boss has said ‘we need help’ in the last couple of interviews in terms of the squad and has said they need more signings.

They signed Charlton forward Kaheim Dixon on loan on Friday but Lindsey believes they need more.

But he said it’s a complicated and frustrating process. “The owners have been brilliant, the work Tobias [Phoenix] has been doing in the background has been incredible,” said Lindsey. “We are working so hard to make it happen, It’s not as easy as people may think.

Crawley Town CEO Tom Allman, Scott Lindsey, Raphael Khalili and Tobias Phoenix | Picture: CTFC

“We spot a player, we get a lot of due diligence done in terms of watching and understanding and asking.

“I am literally on my laptop all the time at home, having conversations about what we need to add, what does the profile of the player need to look like. That’s before we have even spoken to the player, the agent or the club. Then the negotiations start, does it fit the budget? It’s challenging.

“We are fully aware of what we need and how many we need. We are close to making it happen now."

Lindsey also said he believes the club list a little momentum in the transfer market after the signing of Kyle Scott. "I think the momentum of what we signed stopped after Kyle Scott, not through the want of trying,” he said. “It just seemed to slow right down and I would have liked it continue a little bit loinger but through circumstances it didn’t.

“I do know there is a lot of work going on in the background and we will get it right. We are close to doing a few, maybe one even in time for Saturday, but we will have to wait and see.”

Reds host MK Dons on Tuesday night before Tranmere Rovers visit the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.