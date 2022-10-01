Edit Account-Sign Out
LiveCrawley Town go behind as former Reds scores for Stevenage, Three Bridges hit bar against Hereford in the FA Cup -LIVE

It’s a big day for football in Crawley on Saturday (October 1).

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 3:36 pm

Crawley host former manager Steve Evans and his Stevenage side as they look to change the tide in their League Two form.

While across town at Three Bridges, they host National League North side Herford in what is the biggest game in their club’s history.

They have reached the third qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time and a win would put them one game away from the first round proper.

Three Bridges celebrate the win against Lewes which set up the Hereford tie. Picture by Eva Gilbert

Follow our live blog below for updates. The page will show when there is updates.

Key Events

  • Three Bridges have reached the third qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history
  • They face National League North side Hereford at home
  • Crawley will look to bounce back from three defeats on the trot
  • They face former boss Steve Evans’ Stevenage side, who are currently third in League Two
Get the feeling this is a big 45 minutes for a lot of reasons

Good first 45 mins for Bridges

Half time

Forced sub

That emoji is perfect

Chance for Hereford

Should have been 2-0 Stevenage

Kevin Rivera has just hit the bar for Bridges after an acrobatic volley

