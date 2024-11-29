Crawley Town have 'clicked' but there is still work to do, says Reds' midfielder

Jeremy Kelly believes the squad and Rob Elliot have clicked now - but says there is still work to do.

Reds have enjoyed a good run which has seen them go four games unbeaten in League One - including three clean sheets in those results.

This has come after a rocky start which saw them win only one of the first six games under the former Gateshead boss, who replaced Scott Lindsey at the helm at the Broadfield Stadium.

Performances were always good under Elliot but they always seem to lack something and the phrase ‘we haven’t quite clicked yet’ was used by Elliot and players alike.

Crawley Town midfielder Jeremy Kelly | Picture: Eva Gilbert

But it seems to have come together in recent weeks and Kelly says spirits are high in the camp.

He said: “The mood's very good. We've tightened up these past few games and I feel like we're on a good run of form, so the mood's been good every day.

“ Even when we weren't doing well, the mood was good. I think you don't get too low, you don't get too high, so that's been one of the better things about this team.”

Kelly is one of the few survivors from last year’s promotion-winning squad which was decimated in the summer, so has had to transition from Scott Lindsey’s style to Elliot’s.

Kelly said: “I think it takes a few weeks for the managers and players to gain an understanding of each other, but once that happens and you understand what he wants, how he wants it, things get a lot easier and I think that's clicked right now. We've still got a little work to do, but we're getting closer and, yeah, it's been good.”

In the unbeaten run, the first three games ended in draws, but they finally got a win against Rotherham United last Saturday. “I'd say it was a bit of a relief, but every game you kind of treat as its own game, but that feeling of winning a game, especially at home at the Broadfield, that's what we chase and hopefully that'll happen a lot more,” he said.

After Saturday’s game, manager Elliot was very complimentary of Kelly, saying he was one of the ‘most technically-gifted footballers’ he has worked with.

Kelly said: “It's always nice when you get a compliment, especially from your gaffer. But that's one of the things I bring to the team. You try to have balance in a team, so there's other players that offer different assets and traits. So I'm just happy he says that, but I'm glad I can bring something to the team.”

Kelly played in the base of midfield on Saturday with the injured Jay Williams and suspended Bradley Ibrahim missing. Fans have mainly seen him play wide this season, so what is his favourite position?

“I think that's one of my biggest assets, is I can play all over the place,” he said. “What I tell them is, if I'm on the pitch, that's all that matters. So wherever it is, left wing, in the middle, slightly further up, further back, that doesn't matter. I'm just happy to be on the pitch.”