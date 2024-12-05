Crawley Town have to 'understand why they have been on a good run' as they prepare for Stevenage challenge

Rob Elliot says he, his staff and players have to understand why they have been on a good run to be able to continue their good form.

The Reds have gone five games unbeaten in the league - a run which has included three clean sheets - and showed the determination and fight needed to give them a chance of survival in League One.

Elliot had a rough start as Reds boss in terms of results but it seems to be coming together now, culminating in the brilliant 2-1 win at Charlton on Tuesday.

But now they face a tough challenge as Stevenage visit the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday. Alex Revell's side are currently 14th in the table and but they have only scored 13 goals. But at the other end they have the third best defense in the division.

Elliot said: It's going to be a tough game, they are a very good team and one of the best defensive teams in the league. They have good outlets up front, good pace, good energy. It's going to be a tough game.

But they're all tough games, aren't they? We keep saying it. They're all very close and we just need to build on what we've done.

“Obviously, we've spent a lot of energy Tuesday, so we just have to look after the boys over the next day or so and then just prep as best we can ready for the game and make sure we can try and keep this little

run we're on going.

“But we need to make sure we understand why we've been on a good run and not come away from the things that have got us the last couple of wins in the league.”

Stevenage are a big side with 6ft plus players at both ends of the pitch. But the Reds showed on Tuesday night they are more than up for the physical challenge, despite not being the biggest side.

“Mentality beats physicality, as long as it's right, and I think that's what we've had,” said Elliot.

“Joy [Mukena], Charlie [Barker], Ben [Tanimu], Tobes [Toby Mullarkey], they've been exceptional and immense but also Max [Anderson] and Jeremy [Kelly. Everyone's just tipping in, having to be an extra foot taller and a bit smarter in terms of the way they play, so we're pleased with that.

“We know it's always going to be difficult. We know that sometimes, like the goal on Saturday, you get undone by direct balls and stuff, but I think as long as we can make sure we keep adapting, keep squeezing the line, we keep good distances and we keep improving.

We can't expect us to be perfect from now to the end of the season, but as long as we're looking to get better in little areas, then that's the main thing, and I thought Tuesday was a good example of that, and we're definitely going to have to be even better again because Stevenage are a very good team.”

Reds have taken the lead in the last two games - including that blistering opening 15 minutes against Lincoln - and he wants his side to continue that momentum.

“Hopefully there's a bit of momentum now, but I think what we've found at this level and every game you go into is that teams have massive threats and massive squads as well, so whether it's the starting XI or people coming off the bench, they can really hurt you. So, yes, we need to make sure that when we start well, like we've done recently in the last few games and want to continue that momentum.

“Even the Lincoln game, we started really well before we petered off. Obviously, the squad was thin then, but I want to make sure we start well, start aggressively, start on the front foot, and like you say, our challenge as a group is to keep this run going as best we can, and that comes with the right mentality and attacking it in the right way.

“I think the learning is maybe just taking a little bit more control in games and maybe being a bit more offensive when we can be and going for the second and third goals when they come, but you've got to do the basics well, and I think that's what's been pleasing recently is we've been starting from a solid structure.”