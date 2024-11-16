Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town could only manage a goalless draw away to Bristol Rovers in League One, in a game where both teams had chances to win it.

Rovers started the game the brighter, as they hit the bar twice and Connal Trueman made a bunch of important saves to keep the Reds in the game.

Crawley were much better in the second half, with the away team creating more chances but unable to find the back of the net, making this their third draw in four games.

The hosts had the first big chance of the game, with former Red Isaac Hutchinson hitting the bar from about 10 yards out from a corner which Crawley failed to deal with.

Connal Trueman was in fine form for Crawley Town at Bristol Rovers. Picture by Eva Gilbert

Rovers pushed forward again, with full-back Bryant Bilongo easily getting past Panutche Camará and finding Luke McCormick in the box but his header went wide of Trueman’s post, before Trueman made a brilliant stop from another McCormick save onto the bar to keep the score level.

Crawley Town started to get into the game with a good spell of possession – but the Pirates kept looking more threatening.

Rovers winger Shaqai Forde found himself through on goal after a swift counterattack, but he could only find the side netting after Trueman got an important touch to the ball.

Trueman then denied Hutchinson after he received a great through ball from McCormack, but Hutchinson’s shot hit the Crawley keeper's leg and went over the bar.

Crawley’s first big chances of the game came late in the first half, with Camará having a shot blocked and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy unable to get his ball into the danger area after a nice move from the Reds.

Hepburn-Murphy had Crawley’s first chance of the second half, but his free kick went high over the bar.

Former Celtic, Swansea and Manchester City winger Scott Sinclair found himself between the Crawley centre backs but got his shot wrong, which ballooned high and wide of the Reds goal.

Ronan Darcy failed to threaten Rovers with a shot outside the box, before Camará also had a long shot go wide of the post as the Reds tried to break the deadlock.

Jeremy Kelly came close to winning it for Crawley but was prevented by Joshua Griffiths, who also kept out Tola Showunmi’s rebound, as he deflected it out for a corner, which ended in a Kelly long shot going wide of the post.

The Reds were looking the more likely to score a late winner. Jack Roles had the chance to win it with his first touch, but he got too much on the shot and it went over the bar. Ade Adeyemo’s curling shot was then pushed away Griffiths for a corner.

Despite their dominance in the second half, Crawley could not find the back of the net as they grabbed their second consecutive league 0-0 away from home, which keeps them 21st in League One.