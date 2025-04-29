Crawley Town hoping for big Wigan win against Burton Albion as survival hopes hang by a thread
If the Brewers avoid defeat against the Latics, Reds are down, it's as simple as that.
When the final whistle blew on Crawley’s 3-0 win over Northampton on Saturday, it looked like Scott Lindsey’s men would have a chance of pulling off the great escape as Burton were being held 1-1 by Cambridge United.
But Dylan Williams’ injury time strike all but end Crawley’s chances.
However, if Wigan were to win by four or five goals, it would give Reds hope going into their final game of the season against already-relegated Shrewsbury.
Burton travel to The Valley on Saturday to face Charlton, who are looking to finish third.
At half-time in the Burton Wigan game, it was 0-0.