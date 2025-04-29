Crawley Town hoping for big Wigan win against Burton Albion as survival hopes hang by a thread

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 29th Apr 2025, 19:57 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 20:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Crawley Town are hoping Wigan Athletic beat Burton Albion tonight – and beat them BIG.

If the Brewers avoid defeat against the Latics, Reds are down, it's as simple as that.

When the final whistle blew on Crawley’s 3-0 win over Northampton on Saturday, it looked like Scott Lindsey’s men would have a chance of pulling off the great escape as Burton were being held 1-1 by Cambridge United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Dylan Williams’ injury time strike all but end Crawley’s chances.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Stephen LawrenceCrawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Stephen Lawrence
Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Stephen Lawrence

However, if Wigan were to win by four or five goals, it would give Reds hope going into their final game of the season against already-relegated Shrewsbury.

Burton travel to The Valley on Saturday to face Charlton, who are looking to finish third.

At half-time in the Burton Wigan game, it was 0-0.

Related topics:Wigan AthleticBurton AlbionWiganCharlton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice