Crawley Town in Spain: 11 pictures of Reds training camp in Pinatar Arena

Reds are currently at the Pinatar Arena, where they previously visited in 2022, for a seven-day warm-weather training camp.

Scott Lindsey is putting the squad through their paces in South East Spain as the Reds look to return to winning ways in League Two.

Before they flew out, Lindsey told us: “We have just got to make sure that we we go there and enjoy it and get together, a bit of bonding but also work extremely hard.

“We want to come back next week on the aeroplane knowing that we put a real good week of training together and we've got a lot of positives out of it.”

The pictures below are courtesy of Crawley Town FC.

1 . Crawley Town's Spanish training camp : Crawley Town's Spanish training camp Photo: ctfc

2 . Crawley Town train in Spain Kabongo Tshimanga at the straining camp in Spain | Picture: CTFC Photo: CTFC

3 . Crawley Town's Spanish training camp : Crawley Town's Spanish training camp Here is Scott Lindsey all smiles Photo: ctfc

4 . Crawley Town's Spanish training camp : Crawley Town's Spanish training camp Ben Radcliffe Photo: ctfc