Crawley Town in Spain: 11 pictures of Reds training camp in Pinatar Arena

Published 1st Jul 2025, 13:22 BST
Crawley Town did not need to leave the UK for warm weather training this week – but they did!

Reds are currently at the Pinatar Arena, where they previously visited in 2022, for a seven-day warm-weather training camp.

Scott Lindsey is putting the squad through their paces in South East Spain as the Reds look to return to winning ways in League Two.

Before they flew out, Lindsey told us: “We have just got to make sure that we we go there and enjoy it and get together, a bit of bonding but also work extremely hard.

“We want to come back next week on the aeroplane knowing that we put a real good week of training together and we've got a lot of positives out of it.”

The pictures below are courtesy of Crawley Town FC.

Crawley Town have travelled to the Pinatar Arena, where they previously visited in 2022, for a seven-day warm-weather training camp.

1. Crawley Town's Spanish training camp : Crawley Town's Spanish training camp

Crawley Town's Spanish training camp
Photo: ctfc

Kabongo Tshimanga at the straining camp in Spain | Picture: CTFC

2. Crawley Town train in Spain

Kabongo Tshimanga at the straining camp in Spain | Picture: CTFC Photo: CTFC

Here is Scott Lindsey all smiles

3. Crawley Town's Spanish training camp : Crawley Town's Spanish training camp

Crawley Town's Spanish training camp : Crawley Town's Spanish training camp
Here is Scott Lindsey all smiles Photo: ctfc

Ben Radcliffe

4. Crawley Town's Spanish training camp : Crawley Town's Spanish training camp

Crawley Town's Spanish training camp : Crawley Town's Spanish training camp
Ben Radcliffe Photo: ctfc

