Crawley Town interim boss knows 'what makes us click', says skipper George Francomb

Crawley Town captain George Francomb yet to confirm being consulted on owners upcoming managerial decision.

Chris Galley, Crawley’s director of football told the Crawley Observer earlier this week that there will be a decision made by the end of the month on the Reds’ new permanent manager.

When asked if the club have consulted the players on the upcoming announcement, Crawley captain Francomb said, “I don’t know. I’m not too sure on that. I’m just concentrating on Youngie (Lewis Young) taking the team at the moment and the boys are just concentrating on getting the club out the situation we were left in.”

George Francomb. Picture by Cory Pickford

Lewis Young took charge as interim head coach on 9th October after the club parted ways with Kevin Betsy. Young has gone onto lift the club from the bottom of the league and only lost one of his six league games, looking the clear favourite for the position. Betsy left the club with one win from their first 12 league games after joining the Reds from the Arsenal youth academy in the summer for his first men’s football coaching role.

Young, who made 213 appearances for the club as a former defender, was the clubs assistant manager when WAGMI United, Crawley’s new owners let go of their first official managerial appointment. “I’d love to see (Lewis) Young get the job,” said Francomb. “I’ve got massive respect for him. The powers at will make their decision but I’m fully behind Young and I know a lot of the squad is too.”

The respect of the players was quickly won by Young in his second interim management stint this year. After three games, Crawley had won all three and scored 10 goals, the same amount Betsy’s side had managed in 12 previous league games. When asked how important it is for the players to respect Crawley’s manager, Francomb said, “It’s everything alongside just having the respect of each other in the squad as well. Everyone is able to go in the right direction which is the most important thing in any sport.

“He’s (Lewis Young) worked with us as assistant manager for the last two years. So naturally he’s going to know more about who’s capable and not within the squad, personalities and what makes us click.”

Young had a short stint as interim manager earlier this year when Crawley were forced to dismiss John Yems following allegations of racist behaviour. The Reds were guided to a successive and joint highest 12th place finish in League Two with Betsy appointed only a month later.