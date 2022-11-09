Crawley Town interim manager Lewis Young ‘really proud’ of Carabao Cup performance at Burnley

The Reds kept the Clarets at bay before conceding twice in the last ten minutes.

After a strong showing against the championship leaders, Young said, “I’m really proud of the performance. The calibre, maturity and the way the players stood true was fantastic.”

Crawley opened the scoring through Dom Telford and could’ve taken the game to a shootout after 90 minutes.

Nicholas Tsaroulla of Crawley Town is challenged by Vitinho of Burnley during the Carabao Cup third round match at Turf Moor on November 08, 2022. Picture by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

“It felt like we were close to penalties,” said Young. “It was disappointing to concede two late on but we’re coming away from here happy rather than looking at the result.”

In the previous rounds, Crawley had knocked out two sides from higher divisions in League One’s Bristol Rovers and Premier League side Fulham.

Telford shocked Turf Moor when he found the bottom-left corner in the 22nd minute. Shortly after though, Ashley Barnes equalised whilst Anass Zaroury’s brace finished the game off in the late stages.

“I thought we could’ve held on a little longer after scoring,” said Young. “But I can’t speak highly enough of Dom (Telford).

“I’m really happy for him because he’s been out the squad for the last couple of weeks. To put that shift in was fantastic to see.”

Last season, Telford won League Two’s golden boot after scoring 26 goals for Newport County.

Burnley are top of the championship after their relegation for England topflight last season. On putting up a fight against Vincent Kompany’s side, Young said, “I’ve come away with a wow moment.

“I don’t know if it’s for them, or us because we’ve been able to stand up to it and show them best version of ourselves.

“We had a blip against Accrington,” said Young on Crawley’s previous FA Cup defeat to Accrington Stanley. “But if that’s the response then I’m 100% happy.”

Crawley defender, Harry Ransom was pivotal in keeping Burnley at bay for and keeping a clean sheet against Fulham in the previous round.

After facing 23 shots against Burnley last night, Ransom said, “You’re constantly having to check your shoulder for midfielders running in or attackers behind you. It takes it out of you mentally so then you’re physically drained.

“I’m very proud of our performance from man to man but I’m shattered. In the end, their (Burnley) quality got the better of us.”

Around 300 Crawley fans made the 230-mile trip to Burnley’s Turf Moor on Tuesday. On the support shown to Crawley, Young said, “I sound like a broken record, but the fans have been fantastic all season.

“To come all the way to Burnley, I just hope we’ve sent them home happy and entertained because that’s what we play football for.”