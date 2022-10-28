Crawley Town interim manager Lewis Young: Reds full of confidence ahead of trip to Bradford City

The Reds have yet to lose under the ex-Crawley full-back, winning three out of four games in all competitions since Young’s temporary appointment over two weeks ago.

But that record will be put to the test at the seventh-placed Bantams – who have sit 12 places above the Reds, and have accrued twice as many points.

Former Manchester United, FC Barcelona and Wales striker, and current Bradford boss, Mark Hughes has guided the Bantams to seven wins in their opening 15 games. Bradford have also suffered just one home defeat in League Two this season.

Crawley Town celebrate Ashley Nadesan's winner during last weekend's 3-2 home win over Mansfield Town. Picture by Cory Pickford

“We’re going there full of confidence,” said Young. “We’ve had four really good results, but that counts for nothing when we go to a tough place like Bradford.

“They’re going to have a partisan crowd waiting for us with many fans because they’re flying high at the moment.

“We’re only going to come alive in these games. I know we’re going into a really tough game, but it’s still 11 v 11 and I’m happy with my side”

Last season, Crawley beat Bradford home and away in the league. The Reds’ last visit to Bradford saw defender Tony Craig score a last-minute winner to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory for Crawley.

“Last year was a good memory for me and this football club,” said player-assistant manager Craig. “I’ve scored a couple of times there now so it’s good memories for me.

“It’s a place which I look at with great fondness, where I always look forward to going back at this level. Playing in front of a big crowd gets the best out of yourself and the players.”

Crawley striker Ashley Nadesan is in a rich vein of form going into tomorrow’s game at Bradford having netted five goals in his last five league games.

With a new-found confidence under Young, the 28-year-old will be vital for the Reds if they are to get anything out of the 224-mile trip to Valley Parade.

“He’s always had that threat about him,” said Craig on Crawley’s number ten. “He can go in behind; he’s got that pace about him and he’s getting rewarded for his hard work now.