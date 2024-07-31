Crawley Town issue open training session and fans' forum update

By Matt Pole
Published 31st Jul 2024, 11:23 BST
Crawley Town have announced the following update ahead of the club’s open training session and fans’ forum.

Fans will be invited to enter the Broadfield Stadium from 10.15am on Monday, August 5.

Entry will take place at Gate 22, which is located just to the right of the club shop and ticket office.

Fans will be directed to the West Stand, where they can take their seat and watch Scott Lindsey take his players through a detailed training session as the Reds prepare to take on Blackpool on Saturday, August 10.

Crawley Town have announced the following update ahead of the club’s open training session and fans’ forum. Picture by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Entry is free, and spots will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Later in the evening, chairman Preston Johnson and vice-chairman Ben Levin will sit down to take part in a fans’ forum.

This will take place in the Innovation Electrical Executive Suite at the Broadfield Stadium, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

The forum will start at 7pm. Places will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

