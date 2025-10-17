Crawley Town 'just need to keep putting one foot in front of another and stick together and we'll be fine', says CEO Tom Allman

Crawley Town CEO Tom Allman | Picture: CTFC

Crawley Town CEO Tom Allman says the club will be fine as long as everyone sticks together.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an interview with BBC Surrey and Sussex’s Robin Grey, Allman, who was made CEO when KB Sports and Leisure took over in the summer, talked about the tough start the club have had, Tboias Phoenix’s departure and the strategy going forward.

Reds are currently 21st in League Two, just one point off the bottom after a poor string of results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Allman, who has been at the club for nearly ten years, believes they are set up to survive. "It's been a whirlwind couple of months, obviously dealing with the start of the season, the end of the transfer window and then obviously a transition of a takeover as well. It's been a lot. Obviously, the results so far have been disappointing and not where we've wanted them to be. But we all know that, we all feel that as much as the fans. We've got a tremendous amount of belief in Scott, the wider coaching staff and the team. We feel that the quality is there.

“You can maybe argue we've been a bit unlucky in some of the matches. But fundamentally, you are where you are. But we just need to keep plugging away. Scott [Lindsey] references himself, togetherness at Crawley has got us through some poor situations and some also really good ones obviously with Wembley a couple of seasons ago. I think fans know what togetherness can bring the club.

“We just need to keep putting one foot in front of another and stick together and we'll be fine.”

Although a new role for Allman, he believes his experiences at the club over the last decade hold him in good stead going forward. “There's nothing that surprises me in football nowadays. I've seen a lot but equally, I think that's why I wanted this new role. That's why I think I'm ready and prepared for this role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've obviously seen a lot and worked with some great people, learnt a lot in the process. Whilst I suppose I'm relatively young in terms of other CEOs in the league, I think I've got nearly 10 years' worth of experience working directly at this club. I think those experiences, and there have been some experiences as you say, I think puts me in good stead for my position and hopefully I can translate some of that knowledge and previous experiences into the club moving forward.”

Last week saw the departure of sporting director Tobias Phoenix and Allman said they are looking at what that role looks like going forward. He said: “I suppose in terms of moving forward, we're evaluating perhaps what that role looks like for the club going forward. As I say, new ownership only sort of been in the door really for the best part of three months, so some learning there and perhaps maybe what the role looks like going forward.

“Is it a sporting director? Is it a head of recruitment? We obviously have a head of football ops in Lewis Timms at the club. Scott works very closely from a recruitment perspective as well as the other coaches. So, yeah, we've had a lot of interest in the role, which is good and really pleasing.

“We're just sort of evaluating what we see that role as and make the best match for the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Allman said, along with owner Raphael Khalili, they are looking at shirt and long term strategies for the club, including improving the training ground. “When Raph took over the club, he outlined sort of six pillars of how he wanted to do things here at the club. One of those was, firstly, let's just make sure that we're doing the basics right. I think in this day and age of technology and how fast everything moves and everything that comes with working in football, there's actually a lot to be said for just doing those basics right.

“So that's where the key focus has been on thus far over the summer. The second one was infrastructure, so perhaps more so where your question was aimed.

“We've had lots of conversations already with regards to training ground. That's sort of a crucial one for us. Obviously, we're based at the University of Sussex at the moment. We've been having conversations with them about how we can improve the site down there. We've had a lot of investment into the pitches over this last summer, which the first team are really happy with. Obviously, that's their office and their day-to-day, so it was important that we got that right.

"But then there's also those longer-term conversations about, right, OK, well, what does a training ground look like for Crawley Town in a year's time, three years' time, five years' time, etc.? And I suppose that sort of time frame is what we're working on in general. So whether it's training ground, whether it's the stadium here at Broadfield and just wider infrastructural changes.”