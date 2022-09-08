Crawley Town launch new Elite Pathway Scheme

As part of the club’s overall structure, and listening to supporters, Crawley understand that supporters wish to see new, young and exciting talent formulate part of the club’s new DNA.

Upon purchasing the club, the Reds’ new owners highlighted bringing in perspective new ‘unearthed’ talent, sourced mainly from non-league, with a view to entering the new ‘B’ team under the guidance of Lewis Young.

Young footballers aged between 17-21 looking for a pathway in to professional football, are invited to attend professional sessions put on as part of Crawley’s new Elite Pathway Scheme, on a weekly basis.

Following the recent announcement of the launch of the new Crawley Town ‘B’ Team, the club is pleased to confirm that, as part of their continued commitment and investment to raising the standards at the football club, the Reds have launched the new Elite Pathway Scheme. Picture by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

From here the long-term goal of being part of the first team and a professional contract awaits players that fit Crawley Town’s ethos and philosophy.

Following months of internal discussions and following a diligent selection process, the Reds’ search for the best talent to drive this scheme forwards leaves the club to announce that Qayum Shakoor and Martin McCarthy have been appointed with immediate effect.

Shakoor has built up a positive reputation within non-league football, and has scouted several players that have gone on to have a successful career at the highest levels of football, such as Fabrice Muamba, Bradley Johnson, and Colin Kazim Richards.

More recently, Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Accrington Stanley), Mohammed Sagaf (Dagenham Redbridge and ex-Carlisle United) and Crawley’s own Moe Shubbar have all been scouted under the professional guidance of Shakoor.

Shakoor is a well-liked and well-linked person in football and allows the club to reach prospective pockets of talent that fall outside our community schemes.

With his wealth of knowledge of non-league players and his desire to uncover the next young talents that can join the ranks at Crawley Town FC, the club can bring a pathway to professional football for young players that may see pathways blocked elsewhere or don’t see a journey in to the professional game in their current environment.

McCarthy comes with fantastic past experience developing young talent in to the high levels of non-league football and more recently the football league.

McCarthy is a talented ‘A’ Licence coach whose reputation for building fantastic relationships with players is well known, and his appointment at the club is seen as a fantastic endorsement for the new culture the Reds wish to create. McCarthy’s continued education, and evolution, continues with his desire to complete the UEFA Pro Licence in the near future.

Most recently, McCarthy was both manager and assistant manager at Leatherhead Football Club, and was the head coach throughout the clubs most successful period in recent years. McCarthy was responsible for advancing youth talent at the club as well as various professional youth players who were loaned to the club, to advance their progression in to reaching their respective first teams.

McCarthy’s reputation precedes him, and he is regarded as a coach of the highest calibre with professionalism, and endorsements that match the new vision of Crawley Town FC.

Players from the scheme that will step up to the ‘B’ team will have had the guidance and understanding of the game needed to integrate themselves successfully with our philosophies.

The new hybrid scheme - which was started in early pre-season – has already benefitted the club with the recent signing of Shubbar. The Reds believe this to be the first of many under the new Elite Pathway hybrid scheme and shows that the club are not afraid to give youth a chance.

Shakoor and McCarthy will benefit from the assistance of ‘B’ team manager Young, as well as oversight from head coach Kevin Betsy, assistant manager Dan Micciche and his coaching team.

Any players wishing to trial need minimum first team experience at step three or four.