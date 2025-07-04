Crawley Town league game picked for live Sky Sports coverage

Crawley Town’s home League Two game against Cheltenham Town on Saturday, September 13 has been chosen for live TV coverage.

As a result, the kick-off time of the fixture has been moved.

The game will now get underway at 12.30pm.

The decision comes as Sky Sports officially announced on Friday (July 4) which Football League games it will be broadcasting live up until the end of September as part of it’s extensive coverage of the English game.

The Crawley v Cheltenham game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+.