Florian Kastrati hit a cracking debut goal to earn the Rocks a 1-0 win over Margate at Nyewood Lane in the Isthmian premier league on Tuesday - and buried any lingering doubts that Bognor could get sucked in to a relegation dog fight.

Kastrati, on loan from league two Crawley Town, drove home just four minutes in to his first game for Robbie Blake's injury-hit outfit and he went on to be instrumental in attaining a hard-fought victory that lent itself more to graft than guile.

The win means the Nye Camp aces are now 15 points from the bottom four and now Blake says it is all about pushing on and finishing in string fashion -- starting on Saturday when the Rocks host fourth-placed Canvey Island.

Blake was the first to admit the task was to snatch the three points at all costs and it came via industry and sheer determination as opposed to a tactical masterclass.

Florian Kastrati scores for Bognor against Margate. Picture by Tommy McMillan

He told Rocks Radio: "Of course I want my teams to play football in an expansive fashion and I firmly believe in time that we will be successful doing so. Sometimes in football, though, you need to be a bit more focused on attaining the result rather than the manner in which you go about getting it. And I think this was definitely the case on against Margate. It was all about good, old fashioned hard work. Sometimes you have to adapt and we did that really well.

"It was a really important result for us coming off the back of the disappointment of the late defeat at Herne Bay. There were lots of positives. Danny Howick came back in from a loan spell at Steyning and was excellent, and Florian, with us on loan from Crawley, took his goal really well and he will be a good addition for us.

"He is with us until the end of the season and he has a lot of quality and he will help us a lot. To a man they players were excellent and to a man they delivered; they knew the importance of the game and to get the points and now we are in a position to push on for the remainder of the season. The players’ work rate, attitude and commitment couldn't be questioned and it was very pleasing to see.

"Don't forget we are missing Craig Robson, Harvey Whyte, Isaac Olaniyan, who are all injured. And Alfie Bridgman is away with the Malta international youth set-up and Sam Magri, who was recalled by Havant, is missing too. They are five players of real quality so it has been challenging. Was the performance particularly great? If I am being honest, no. But the result was massive and the lads dug in and worked tirelessly to achieve that and it was great to witness.

